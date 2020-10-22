Storms to form along tonight’s cold front
Stronger storms are possible farther southwest of Madison; 1″-2″ rainfall is projected for southern Wisconsin.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Persistent rain joined in on the morning commute Thursday. Some embedded thunder could even be heard throughout Dane county as a few cells generated lightning. Widespread showers continue through the early afternoon before gradually lightening up as the warm sector spreads over the Badger state. A cold-front swings through tonight allowing stronger showers/storms to form. A few storms could be strong or severe southwest of Madison.
A low-level warm front generates Thursday morning’s showers and storms. As that front pushes northward, a surface warm front follows on its heels. Warmer air filters into Wisconsin - driving afternoon temperatures close to 60°F. Showers will lighten up throughout the day, but some areas farther north may not catch a break. Later tonight, a cold front will enter in from the West. Stronger showers and storms are expected along that front. A few storms (in Eastern Iowa and far SW Wisconsin) could feature strong winds as well as small hail.
The front moves through overnight and clears southern Wisconsin Friday morning. A few showers may hold on into the morning commute, but the entire region will dry out under a breezy NW wind throughout the afternoon. Friday highs will only top out in the 40′s. Although the high temperature may be close to the upper 50′s for Friday - that will register shortly after midnight. Temperatures will get cooler as the day wears on. Afternoon highs may only be slightly warmer than the 7 a.m. readings.
Cooler, but drier weather holds for the first half of the weekend. Highs remain in the 40′s. Another system sets up Sunday evening into Monday while temperatures remain far below-average. A rain/snow mix is appearing more likely heading into next week. Light rain/snow starts up Sunday afternoon and continues into early Monday morning. An accumulation is looking more likely - especially farther NW of Madison.
Shower activity moves SE early Monday, but temperatures still sit near the 40°F-mark. After a brief break on Tuesday, another system passes by late Wednesday into Thursday. A few showers appear possible mid-week with highs climbing into the mid-40′s.
