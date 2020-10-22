Storms to form along tonight’s cold front

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Persistent rain joined in on the morning commute Thursday. Some embedded thunder could even be heard throughout Dane county as a few cells generated lightning. Widespread showers continue through the early afternoon before gradually lightening up as the warm sector spreads over the Badger state. A cold-front swings through tonight allowing stronger showers/storms to form. A few storms could be strong or severe southwest of Madison.

Widespread showers overspread southern Wisconsin along a mid-level warm front. (WMTV NBC15)

A low-level warm front generates Thursday morning’s showers and storms. As that front pushes northward, a surface warm front follows on its heels. Warmer air filters into Wisconsin - driving afternoon temperatures close to 60°F. Showers will lighten up throughout the day, but some areas farther north may not catch a break. Later tonight, a cold front will enter in from the West. Stronger showers and storms are expected along that front. A few storms (in Eastern Iowa and far SW Wisconsin) could feature strong winds as well as small hail.

A cold front will allow stronger storms to develop -- a few could be severe farther SW of Madison. (WMTV NBC15)

A few severe storms are possible along tonight's cold front. Gusty winds and hail are the primary threats. (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall estimate ending 6 a.m. Friday. Most of southern Wisconsin picks up between 1-2" of rain. Highest totals are painted over areas which will get the most rain from Thursday's showers and heavier rain from the cold front's storms. (WMTV NBC15)

The front moves through overnight and clears southern Wisconsin Friday morning. A few showers may hold on into the morning commute, but the entire region will dry out under a breezy NW wind throughout the afternoon. Friday highs will only top out in the 40′s. Although the high temperature may be close to the upper 50′s for Friday - that will register shortly after midnight. Temperatures will get cooler as the day wears on. Afternoon highs may only be slightly warmer than the 7 a.m. readings.

Friday's high temperature will be registered shortly after midnight just as a cold front moves through. (WMTV NBC15)

Friday afternoon temperatures may only warm slightly under a breezy NW wind. Jackets will be needed throughout the day - temps stay close to 40°F. (WMTV NBC15)

Cooler, but drier weather holds for the first half of the weekend. Highs remain in the 40′s. Another system sets up Sunday evening into Monday while temperatures remain far below-average. A rain/snow mix is appearing more likely heading into next week. Light rain/snow starts up Sunday afternoon and continues into early Monday morning. An accumulation is looking more likely - especially farther NW of Madison.

Shower activity moves SE early Monday, but temperatures still sit near the 40°F-mark. After a brief break on Tuesday, another system passes by late Wednesday into Thursday. A few showers appear possible mid-week with highs climbing into the mid-40′s.

