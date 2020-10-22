Support family-owned businesses on Park Street
Many small shops in Madison have a rich history that spans several generations.
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the southwest side of Madison, business owners are looking for support.
Lane’s Bakery was established in 1954 and is a 4th generation business.
For nearly 15 years, Taqueria Guadalajara has been a staple on Park Street serving up authentic Mexican food.
If you head north on Park Street, you’ll find another business that’s kept in the family. George’s Flowers is a 3rd generation locally owned florist.
To show your support, click here to donate to the Dane Buy Local fund.
