Support family-owned businesses on Park Street

Many small shops in Madison have a rich history that spans several generations.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the southwest side of Madison, business owners are looking for support.

Lane’s Bakery was established in 1954 and is a 4th generation business.

For nearly 15 years, Taqueria Guadalajara has been a staple on Park Street serving up authentic Mexican food.

If you head north on Park Street, you’ll find another business that’s kept in the family. George’s Flowers is a 3rd generation locally owned florist.

To show your support, click here to donate to the Dane Buy Local fund.

