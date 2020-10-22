Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A warm front is approaching southern Wisconsin from the south. This front is bringing milder air toward the state but it will also bring widespread rain. Temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s by this evening. A cold front will then blast through the state overnight bringing heavier rain and much cooler temperatures.

Rain totals will be close to an inch in many spots by 6:00 p.m. today. An additional 1 to 1-1/2 inches of rain will be seen tonight. Local totals could approach three inches though most locations will be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

In the wake of this low-pressure system, much cooler air will fill in. Highs through the weekend will be in the low to mid-40s. By early next week, some spots will only see highs in the 30s.

Rainfall totals through Friday morning are expected in the 1 to 3 inch range. (wmtv weather)

