Waupaca man accused of killing man over stolen reptiles

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUPACA, Wis. - A Wisconsin man accused of killing a young man in a dispute over stolen reptiles has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Forty-four-year-old Bill Zelenski, of Waupaca, is accused of shooting the 18-year-old late Monday and the victim’s mother has been charged with being a party to the crime.

Their attorney did not immediately return a call seeking comment Thursday.

WLUK-TV reports that the dispute was over $27,850 worth of reptiles and equipment. According to a criminal complaint, several reptiles - including Mexican bearded lizards worth $17,000 - were taken in the theft last week. Zelenski told a 911 operator he shot the victim after the young man attacked him.

