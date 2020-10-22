Advertisement

Wisconsin man sentenced to 27 years for sex trafficking

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Wisconsin man accused of forcing women into working as prostitutes has been sentenced to 27 years in federal prison.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Childs, of Hartford, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion.

Authorities say the women worked out of strip clubs in Dodge County and other clubs outside of Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say Childs operated as a trafficker in the Milwaukee area and elsewhere since about 1996. Six of his victims gave victim impact statements, some of whom testified at Wednesday’s hearing.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Krueger says the case was made possible only because some of the victims had “the courage to bring the truth to light.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

Online hunter education training now available amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Deer hunting season using guns is about one month away for Wisconsinites and training courses are looking a little different this year.

News

Sheriff: Multi-vehicle crash in Middleton shuts down intersection

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Middleton Wednesday evening.

National

US government: Russia, Iran have obtained some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
FBI director says despite foreign efforts to interfere with elections, 'you should be confident that your vote counts.'

News

Record number of COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

News

Making a Difference: Newville man works to ensure we remember those who served

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
A La Follette High School senior and her classmates are working to get fellow students the information they need to register to vote.

News

La Follette High School senior works to supply eligible student voters with information to register

Updated: 2 hours ago

Share Your Holidays

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food donation barrels rolling out

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The food donation barrels will be placed in businesses and schools taking part in a food drive.

News

NBC15 Share Your Holidays food barrel roll out

Updated: 3 hours ago

Local

Indictment returned for Madison man alleged attempt to firebomb City-County building

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment Wednesday of a Madison man charged with with attempting to damage and destroy the Cit-County building in Madison by setting it on fire.