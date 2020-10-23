3 hurt in back-to-back wrecks in Lisbon Township

LISBON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - Three people were injured late Wednesday afternoon in a pair of connected wrecks that occurred after a vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Hwy. 12, in Lisbon Township.

According to the Juneau Co. Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a multiple car crash on the highway, near Walker Road. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation indicated it began when a westbound vehicle crossed the center line, stuck an oncoming vehicle, and was knocked into the ditch.

The driver of that first vehicle suffered serious injuries and had to be taken by helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. Investigators have not determined what initially caused them to cross into the other lane.

The driver and passenger of the oncoming vehicle were not hurt.

A third vehicle crashed after striking debris in the roadway from the original wreck. The driver lost control and the vehicle rolled before coming to a rest in a ditch, the sheriff’s office stated. Its driver and passenger were injured and taken to Mile Bluff Medical Center for treatment.

The wrecks caused the highway to be closed for approximately five hours.

