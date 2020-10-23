Beaver Dam woman sentenced to prison after homicide of passenger in drunk driving accident

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - A Beaver Dam woman was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle which caused the death of her passenger.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office said that Cindy Esparza, 24, left a bar on April 2, 2019 with a passenger after drinking multiple drinks and shots.

She then drove off a bridge at the intersection of Madison Street and Ryan Cantafio’s Way in Beaver Dam. Beaver Dam Police Officers who arrived on scene jumped into the water to rescue Esparza, who had been trapped inside the vehicle. The DA’s office said the officers had to cut the seat belt and pull Esparza out of the back door because the water was too high and the current was too strong.

Officers were not able to save the passenger, despite their attempts.

“The defendant killed the victim, placed the entire public in danger and caused Beaver Dam Police Department Officers to risk their lives to save her, try to save the victim and search the river to make sure her infant was not in the car at the time of the crash,” District Attorney Kurt F. Klomberg stated. “The officers did not hesitate to jump into the freezing and rushing water. In my opinion, they are nothing short of heroes.”

Esparza will also serve 10 minutes on extended supervision following the prison sentence. The news release did not give the identity of the passenger.

