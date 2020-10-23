Advertisement

Chilly weekend wraps up with rain/snow

Some sunshine may break out Saturday before rain and a bit of snow returns late Sunday.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday brings much needed relief from the incredible rain Thursday. The break is short-lived as another system sets up late Sunday into Monday. A round of showers and snow flurries blanket Wisconsin heading into next week.

Heavy rain fell across southern Wisconsin on Thursday.
Heavy rain fell across southern Wisconsin on Thursday.(WMTV NBC15)

2-5 inches of rain fell across southern Wisconsin from late Wednesday into Friday morning. Some places picked up as much as 7″ north of Madison. The steady rain is moving out - leaving a drizzle/mist in its wake. Cloud cover remains in place through tonight. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 20′s.

Sunshine breaks out with high-pressure on Saturday. NW winds will keep highs in the upper 30′s.

High pressure rolls in for Saturday - offering a break from the incredible rain these past couple of days.
High pressure rolls in for Saturday - offering a break from the incredible rain these past couple of days.(WMTV NBC15)

Lows on Sunday morning stay a few degrees below-freezing. Clouds move back in ahead of another setup which brings rain/snow. Light snow overspreads Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and pushes south throughout the day. Accumulations look more likely farther North and West of Madison. Most places could see between a dusting - 2 inches of snowfall.

A light rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday into Monday. A dusting - 2" is possible. Higher accumulations fall farther NW of Madison.
A light rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday into Monday. A dusting - 2" is possible. Higher accumulations fall farther NW of Madison.(WMTV NBC15)

Light rain/snow wraps up on Monday morning as high pressure moves across the central Plains. Highs stay far below-average at the start of the week. We won’t break out of the 30′s until Wednesday. Highs top in the mid and upper 40′s by the end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Strong storms bring more rain tonight

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Temperatures rise close to 60°F Thu. afternoon. A cold front brings storms tonight along with cooler temperatures.

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

Latest News

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Two rounds of rain and two big temperature swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of rain and two big temperatures swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rainfall totals through the end of the week will likely range from 1-2″ of rain.

Forecast

More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

News

Active Weather Pattern - Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT

Forecast

First Alert: Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Widespread rainfall totals by the end of the week could range from 1-2″.

October snowfall

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
Snow-tober may be coming.