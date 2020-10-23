Chilly weekend wraps up with rain/snow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday brings much needed relief from the incredible rain Thursday. The break is short-lived as another system sets up late Sunday into Monday. A round of showers and snow flurries blanket Wisconsin heading into next week.

Heavy rain fell across southern Wisconsin on Thursday. (WMTV NBC15)

2-5 inches of rain fell across southern Wisconsin from late Wednesday into Friday morning. Some places picked up as much as 7″ north of Madison. The steady rain is moving out - leaving a drizzle/mist in its wake. Cloud cover remains in place through tonight. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s. Lows tonight will fall back into the upper 20′s.

Sunshine breaks out with high-pressure on Saturday. NW winds will keep highs in the upper 30′s.

High pressure rolls in for Saturday - offering a break from the incredible rain these past couple of days. (WMTV NBC15)

Lows on Sunday morning stay a few degrees below-freezing. Clouds move back in ahead of another setup which brings rain/snow. Light snow overspreads Wisconsin Sunday afternoon and pushes south throughout the day. Accumulations look more likely farther North and West of Madison. Most places could see between a dusting - 2 inches of snowfall.

A light rain/snow mix is possible late Sunday into Monday. A dusting - 2" is possible. Higher accumulations fall farther NW of Madison. (WMTV NBC15)

Light rain/snow wraps up on Monday morning as high pressure moves across the central Plains. Highs stay far below-average at the start of the week. We won’t break out of the 30′s until Wednesday. Highs top in the mid and upper 40′s by the end of next week.

