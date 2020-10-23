Dane Co. Humane Society, Don Miller Subaru team up for virtual adoption event

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society and Don Miller Subaru are teaming up to help animals find their forever home in a virtual pet adoption.

DCHS is hoping to find homes for 70 animals, which will create space to help more animals in the community.

Director of Development and Marketing for DCHS Amy Good said she was excited to make this partnership happen.

“Partnerships like this make it possible for us to continue our mission of helping people and animals in our community,” Good said.

There will be professional adoption counselors on the event to help walk through those who are interested in adopting from Oct. 24-31.

DCHS adopters will receive $25 of pet supplies and animals in the Lonely Hearts Club will have discounted fees.

