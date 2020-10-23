Advertisement

Dane Co. Humane Society, Don Miller Subaru team up for virtual adoption event

DCHS is hoping to find homes for 70 animals, which will create space to help more animals in the community.
(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County Humane Society and Don Miller Subaru are teaming up to help animals find their forever home in a virtual pet adoption.

DCHS is hoping to find homes for 70 animals, which will create space to help more animals in the community.

Director of Development and Marketing for DCHS Amy Good said she was excited to make this partnership happen.

“Partnerships like this make it possible for us to continue our mission of helping people and animals in our community,” Good said.

There will be professional adoption counselors on the event to help walk through those who are interested in adopting from Oct. 24-31.

DCHS adopters will receive $25 of pet supplies and animals in the Lonely Hearts Club will have discounted fees.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NBC15 Investigates

NBC15 Investigates: Inside the Election Observers

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Trained election observers are often sent to the polls by political parties although anyone can serve as an observer.

Local

Prof. Richard Haven joins NBC15 to break down presidential debate

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By NBC15 News Staff
COVID-19, national security and leadership were among the topics discussed during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Local

Madison club holds coat drive to help those experiencing homelessness

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Madison School & Community Recreation Memorial High School Superhero Club are holding a coat drive now through Oct. 29.

News

Prof. Richard Haven joins NBC15 for final presidential debate

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Public health officials and contact tracers in "crisis mode"

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Inside the election observers of the 2020 election

Updated: 34 minutes ago

Local

Sun Prairie PD arrest man in ongoing drug investigation after search

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a man Monday after finding multiple drugs in his residence.

Local

One person injured, power goes out in Wyeville after 2-car crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One person was injured and the power went out Thursday in Wyeville after a two-car crash in the area.

Coronavirus

Percent of cases in Dane Co. outside of Madison grows

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The percentage of cases in Dane County that are outside of Madison has been growing in recent weeks.

Coronavirus

Sauk County hospitals near capacity amid COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
As COVID-19 cases soar in Sauk County, health officials are warning Thursday that area hospitals are nearing capacity.