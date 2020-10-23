Dane Co. surpasses 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 topped 100, with nearly a third of them receiving intensive care.

Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi noted the grim milestone Friday, calling the burden it places on the medical community “immeasurable." He also encouraging everyone to keep in mind what they go through everyday, treating patients, going to work dressed head-to-toe in protective gear treating patients and wondering if they will have enough, and worried if their families will be exposed.

“These individuals and those they’re working every day to save have families, friends, and loved ones. What is happening right now is taking an incredible emotional and physical toll that I fear will only compound in the coming months,” he continued.

Parisi added that epidemiologists caution that the county may not have seen the worst of it yet, with the several weeks expected to be the most difficult period of the pandemic so far.

Of the 101 people currently in Dane Co. hospitals, the county executive’s office states 30 are in intensive care, while five children are in pediatric care.

