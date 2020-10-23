DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report from state environmental officials finds that Wisconsin’s air quality is improving and most people live in areas meeting all federal air quality standards.

The Department of Natural Resources released a report Friday that analyzes 15 years of air pollution data through 2019.

“State and federal air pollution control programs, as well as voluntary actions taken by companies and citizens, are responsible for the improvements in air quality in Wisconsin,” DNR air program director Gail Good said.

The report concludes that concentrations of most pollutants have decreased in the state and right now 95% of the population lives in areas meeting all federal air quality standards.

Elevated ozone concentrations along Lake Michigan have decreased 25% from 2001-2003 to 2017-2019 monitoring periods.

