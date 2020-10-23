Former Packers player to celebrate Special Olympics Wisconsin Young Athletes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Packers All-Pro Guard Josh Sitton will work with Special Olympics Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 29 to celebrate their youngest champions.

The Champions Together Breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. virtually to showcase children in the Young Athletes group. According to a news release, Young Atheletes are children ages 2 to 10, both with and without intellectual disabilities and participate in Special Olympics Wisconsin’s program. The program introduces basic sport skills such as running, throwing and catching.

Special Olympics Wisconsin noted that the program helps children understand the importance of treating those who may be different from them with dignity and respect.

Special Olympics President and CEO Kathleen Roach said she was thrilled that Sitton would be able to join them for the event to showcase the participants.

“Although people might not be as familiar with our Young Athletes as they are our traditional programming, it’s a program that can make a huge impact on our communities,” Roach said. “Through Young Athletes, we’re not just looking to prepare the next generation of Special Olympics athletes. We’re looking to create responsible citizens of the world who value people with intellectual disabilities and prioritize inclusion.”

The event is free and will be hosted by the Chairman of the Board of Directors for Special Olympics Wisconsin and TMJ4 anchor Vince Vitrano.

