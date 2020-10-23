Advertisement

Former UW running back Jonathon Taylor bobblehead unveiled

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the Wisconsin Badgers get ready for their season opener Friday night, a new limited-edition bobblehead of a Badger football legend was unveiled.

Former UW Madison running back Jonathon Taylor is shown wearing a red #23 jersey with white pants, holding a football and riding a badger. The base of the item also features the red Wisconsin logo.

This marks the first bobblehead of Taylor. Taylor is the latest athlete to be featured in the the Riding Bobblehead Series. J.J. Watt, former Badger and current Houston Texan, is also featured in the series Series.

Taylor originally committed to Rutgers to play football but changed his commitment to officially become a UW Badger. According to a news release, Taylor rushed 1,997 yards and made 13 touchdowns as a freshman, finishing with 2,003 yard rushed and 21 touchdowns as a junior. He was then selected in the second round 2020 NFL Draft, 41st overall, by the Indianapolis Colts

Each bobble head is individually numbered until 2,020 and are available exclusively through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame online store. They cost $40, plus shipping.

The bobble heads were produced for the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum by FOCO, which is an original licensee and manufacturer of University of Wisconsin - Madison and the NCAA.

