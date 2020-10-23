Advertisement

Johnson strikes plea deal over State St. extortion allegations

Devonere Johnson faces extortion charges after allegedly using threats to get money and services.
Devonere Johnson faces extortion charges after allegedly using threats to get money and services.((WMTV/Michelle Baik))
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man accused of threatening two State Street businesses in exchange for free food, drinks, and money has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Devonere Johnson agreed to plead guilty to a single count of extortion, in exchange for having the other charge dropped, court records show.

Wednesday’s filing indicates Johnson is expected to receive a sentence time served plus 24 months of supervised release. He will also have to pay restitution to the victims.

The federal complaint filed state Johnson threated to smash the windows of one business unless he received a payment to his Venmo account, while a second complaint accused him of telling another business he would shut down and destroy another business unless he and others were given free food and drinks.

A grand jury indicted Johnson in early July.

On June 23, he was arrested outside Cooper’s Tavern after he entered with a megaphone and a baseball bat. His arrest sparked protests over the use of force while taking him into custody.

Johnson is also facing state charges for allegedly making threats against an unnamed State Street business. Two others, Gregg James Jr. and William Shanley are also facing the same charges.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Environment

DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Department of Natural Resources released a report Friday that analyzes 15 years of air pollution data through 2019.

Crime

MPD: Road raging biker pulls gun on Sun Prairie family

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of the suspect whose accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at a family.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. surpasses 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 topped 100, with nearly a third of them receiving intensive care.

News

New Glarus coffee shop grinds out business amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Fat Cat Coffee Works is keeping their business open by shutting their doors and opening their windows

Latest News

Lottery

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

Local

3 hurt in back-to-back wrecks in Lisbon Township

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Three people were injured late Wednesday afternoon in a pair of connected wrecks that occurred after a vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Hwy. 12, in Lisbon Township.

Forecast

Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

News

Dane County public health leaving contact tracing up to residents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Dane County public health officials said they’re leaving contact tracing up to residents because the team can’t guarantee a call in a timely manner.

NBC15 Investigates

NBC15 Investigates: Inside the Election Observers

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tajma Hall
Trained election observers are often sent to the polls by political parties although anyone can serve as an observer.

Local

Prof. Richard Haven joins NBC15 to break down presidential debate

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By NBC15 News Staff
COVID-19, national security and leadership were among the topics discussed during Thursday’s presidential debate.