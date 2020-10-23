Advertisement

Madison club holds coat drive to help those experiencing homelessness

(WITN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison School & Community Recreation Memorial High School Superhero Club are holding a coat drive now through Oct. 29.

According to a news release, the club is working in cooperation with the Beacon Homeless Day Resource Center, which helps provide services to those who are experiencing homelessness.

MSCR Superhero Club coordinator Stan Robinson said part of the mission of the club is to “teach kids to get involved and learn to help their community.” He said he sees the need to help those experiencing homelessness because he also works with Focus counseling, which is another group that works closely with Beacon.

The coats can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Memorial High School- 201 S Gammon Road
  • Church of Christ- 4301 Mandrake Road
  • Point of Grace Church, 7026 Raymond Road

Best Cleaners has also offered to clean the coats that will be donated.

