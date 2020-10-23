Man who threatened to smash K9 with brick & punch an officer sentenced to prison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who threatened to smash a police K9′s face with a brick and punch an officer was sentenced to over three years in prison Friday.

The Dodge County District Attorney’s Office recalled 24-year-old Samuel Stephenson broke a sliding glass door on Jan. 14, 2019 to enter a residence on Lincoln Avenue in Beaver Dam. Officers searched for him after he ran away.

An officer found Stephenson and then deployed their his Taser. They were able to take Stephenson to the jail.

Once they were at the jail, officers reported that Stephenson was “resistive, verbally aggressive and threatening.” According to a news release, Stephenson said he was going to use his right hand to uppercut the officer’s lower jaw and knock him out. The DA’s office continued, saying Stephenson threatened to take a brick and smash the face of the police K9.

When this incident had happened, Stephenson was on probation for a felony drug case. His probation was then revoked by the new incidents, which happened within weeks of being released from jail to probation.

Judge Brian A. Pfitzinger sentenced Stephenson Friday to three years and four months in prison for battery or threat to an officer, as well as felony possession of THC. Stephenson will also have five additional years of supervision after his release from prison.

