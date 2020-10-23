Advertisement

MPD: Road raging biker pulls gun on Sun Prairie family

The Madison Police Dept. is searching for the man who allegedly pointed a gun at a family on Friday, October 16, 2020.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of the suspect whose accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at a family last week during a road rage incident on the city’s east side.

The picture shows the man riding a white Harley Davidson motorcycle with an unidentified woman behind him. He is described as a white man, in his 30′s, who was wearing a baseball cap backwards, and black hoodie.

According to MPD’s initial report of the incident, the Sun Prairie family heading north on Nelson Rd. near American Pkwy. around 4:20 p.m. on Friday, October 16, when the suspect started tailgating them. The man then allegedly swung around the family’s truck and stopped in the middle of the roadway, blocking their path. The family told police the man hopped off the motorcycle yelling about them not using a blinker, while his passenger was urging him to get back on the motorcycle.

After shoving her aside, the man pulled a gun out of the front of his pants and pointed it at mother, father, and two young girls in the truck, the report stated.

He was last seen heading out on American Parkway.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip at p3tips.com.

