Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases back above 4,000; deaths top 40 again

By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin nears another bleak milestone as another day of more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases leaves it just days away from 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began. Another threshold was reached Friday as the Dept. of Health Services' latest daily report shows more than 10,000 people have been hospitalized following their diagnosis.

The DHS update showed 42 more deaths were reported in the past day. It’s the third time in four days new cases topped 4,000 and the second time over 40 deaths were recorded, levels never reached prior to this week.

The latest COVID-19-related deaths pushed the total number of lives claimed by the virus to 1,745, which remains less than one percent of the 190,748 people who have tested positive so far.

The 183 people admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day means 1,202 people are now hospitalized with coronavirus, more than a quarter of whom (324) are in intensive care units, the DHS report indicated. It showed that of the 9,036 patients hospitalized, more than 1 in 8 of them are battling COVID-19.

When combined with the previous six days, Friday’s 4,378 new cases raises the seven-day rolling average to a record-breaking 3,470/cases per day over the past week.

In the same period, an average of 24 infected people have died. That’s a number higher than any day prior to September 30 and reflects a bend in the wrong direction for the trend line of overall COVID-19 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Education

MMSD releases 2020-21 budget proposal, 2% staff wage increase included

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison Metropolitan School District released its 2020-21 budget proposal Friday, which includes an average 2% increase in compensation for staff.

Local

President Trump to hold rally in West Salem Tuesday

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin for the second time in a week on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.

Crime

Johnson strikes plea deal over State St. extortion allegations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The man accused of threatening two State Street businesses in exchange for free food, drinks, and money has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

Environment

DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Department of Natural Resources released a report Friday that analyzes 15 years of air pollution data through 2019.

Latest News

Crime

MPD: Road raging biker pulls gun on Sun Prairie family

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Madison Police Dept. released a surveillance photo of the suspect whose accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at a family.

Coronavirus

Dane Co. surpasses 100 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
For the first time since the pandemic began, the number of people hospitalized because of COVID-19 topped 100, with nearly a third of them receiving intensive care.

News

New Glarus coffee shop grinds out business amid pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Fat Cat Coffee Works is keeping their business open by shutting their doors and opening their windows

Lottery

Michigan man accidentally wins two $1 million Mega Millions prizes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ABC12 News Staff
Both tickets matched the five white balls -- 01-05-09-10-23 -- and each brought him a separate $1 million prize.

Local

3 hurt in back-to-back wrecks in Lisbon Township

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Three people were injured late Wednesday afternoon in a pair of connected wrecks that occurred after a vehicle crossed the center line of U.S. Hwy. 12, in Lisbon Township.

Forecast

Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight