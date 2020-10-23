New COVID-19 cases back above 4,000; deaths top 40 again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin nears another bleak milestone as another day of more than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases leaves it just days away from 200,000 total cases since the pandemic began. Another threshold was reached Friday as the Dept. of Health Services' latest daily report shows more than 10,000 people have been hospitalized following their diagnosis.

The DHS update showed 42 more deaths were reported in the past day. It’s the third time in four days new cases topped 4,000 and the second time over 40 deaths were recorded, levels never reached prior to this week.

The latest COVID-19-related deaths pushed the total number of lives claimed by the virus to 1,745, which remains less than one percent of the 190,748 people who have tested positive so far.

The 183 people admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day means 1,202 people are now hospitalized with coronavirus, more than a quarter of whom (324) are in intensive care units, the DHS report indicated. It showed that of the 9,036 patients hospitalized, more than 1 in 8 of them are battling COVID-19.

When combined with the previous six days, Friday’s 4,378 new cases raises the seven-day rolling average to a record-breaking 3,470/cases per day over the past week.

In the same period, an average of 24 infected people have died. That’s a number higher than any day prior to September 30 and reflects a bend in the wrong direction for the trend line of overall COVID-19 deaths.

