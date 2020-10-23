Advertisement

One person injured, power goes out in Wyeville after 2-car crash

Traffic was diverted off of Highway 12 for about four hours while the road was being cleared.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WYEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured and the power went out Thursday in Wyeville after a two-car crash in the area.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reported that a Freightliner and a Pontiac struck each other at 10:40 a.m. during a period of heavy rain on Highway 21 near 2nd Avenue. The Freightliner continued driving across the highway, fell into an eastbound ditch and then struck a power pole.

Deputies said this caused the electrical lines to fall on to the highway.

The Tomah Fire Department had to extricate the driver of the Pontiac, who had continued in the westbound lane. A Tomah ambulance took the driver to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to a news release, the power was out for nine customers for about 40 minutes while Oakdale Electric fixed the downed power line.

Traffic was diverted off of Highway 12 for about four hours while the road was being cleared, deputies added.

The Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department Rescue Technicians, Oakdale Electric and Monroe County Highway Department all assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with this incident.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

