Advertisement

Percent of cases in Dane Co. outside of Madison grows

Coronavirus COVID-19 generic
Coronavirus COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage of cases in Dane County that are outside of Madison has been growing in recent weeks.

Public Health Madison Dane County said in their weekly COVID-19 blog post that for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percent of Dane County Cases in Madison compared to outside of Madison has been about 50/50. In September, only 28% of cases resided outside of Madison, but that number has increased to 58% in October so far.

PHMDC urged the public that it is important for people to follow health precautions at all times, no matter where you live.

Lab timeliness and contact tracing were also reported to be at their lowest levels in months. The county moved to a crisis model of contact tracing on Wednesday.

Those who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19 have continued to increase over the past two weeks, peaking at 92 hospitalizations on Wednesday. PHMDC noted that just under a month ago on Sept. 29, we were at 37 hospitalizations.

The 14-day average number of COVID-19 cases is also on the rise at 167 cases per day. The range of cases per day was from 71 to 252. To compare, last week’s 14-day average was 133.

There were 2,343 total cases added in Dane County and 247 of them were associated with a cluster. The clusters with the highest number of cases were non-public facing workplaces, childcare facilities and public-facing businesses or services.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One person injured, power goes out in Wyeville after 2-car crash

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One person was injured and the power went out Thursday in Wyeville after a two-car crash in the area.

Coronavirus

Sauk County hospitals near capacity amid COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
As COVID-19 cases soar in Sauk County, health officials are warning Thursday that area hospitals are nearing capacity.

Coronavirus

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s medical school has found that the state’s high school sports has not contributed to an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes.

Local

Beaver Dam woman sentenced to prison after homicide of passenger in drunk driving accident

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
A Beaver Dam woman was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison for homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle which caused the death of her passenger.

Latest News

News

UWPD plan enforcement for Game Day

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Support family-owned businesses on Park Street

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
Many small shops in Madison have a rich history that spans several generations.

Local

Madison Mayor warns of compliance checks, public health order enforcement, ahead of game day

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
With coronavirus restrictions and health orders in place, the area surrounding Camp Randall will likely look very different on Friday for the first Badger football game of the year.

News

Six teens charged for illegally hunting in Potosi

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
The court filed charges on Oct. 15, but the activity took place between July of 2019 and Feb. of 2020 in Potosi, Wis. All of them have been charged with illegally hunting deer and some smaller animals.

News

Six teens charged for illegally hunting in Grant County

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago