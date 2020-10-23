Percent of cases in Dane Co. outside of Madison grows

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage of cases in Dane County that are outside of Madison has been growing in recent weeks.

Public Health Madison Dane County said in their weekly COVID-19 blog post that for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, the percent of Dane County Cases in Madison compared to outside of Madison has been about 50/50. In September, only 28% of cases resided outside of Madison, but that number has increased to 58% in October so far.

PHMDC urged the public that it is important for people to follow health precautions at all times, no matter where you live.

Lab timeliness and contact tracing were also reported to be at their lowest levels in months. The county moved to a crisis model of contact tracing on Wednesday.

Those who need to be hospitalized for COVID-19 have continued to increase over the past two weeks, peaking at 92 hospitalizations on Wednesday. PHMDC noted that just under a month ago on Sept. 29, we were at 37 hospitalizations.

The 14-day average number of COVID-19 cases is also on the rise at 167 cases per day. The range of cases per day was from 71 to 252. To compare, last week’s 14-day average was 133.

There were 2,343 total cases added in Dane County and 247 of them were associated with a cluster. The clusters with the highest number of cases were non-public facing workplaces, childcare facilities and public-facing businesses or services.

