Prof. Richard Haven joins NBC15 to break down presidential debate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - COVID-19, national security and leadership were among the topics discussed during Thursday’s presidential debate.

Professor Richard Haven joined NBC15 to break down the debate, saying he thinks this one went smoother than the first presidential debate.

“We went from chaos to civility,” Haven said.

Haven gave credit to both candidates and the moderator. He also thought the mute button helped by allowing each candidate to give their opinion so they could stand back and evaluate.

Haven thinks President Trump did better this debate, but felt he tried to keep the focus on Joe Biden and the previous administration. In terms of democratic candidate Joe Biden, he believes Biden was strong on the pandemic, good on health care and climate change.

In terms of the winner of Thursday’s debate, Haven said he believed it was Joe Biden because he was able to hold is ground.

