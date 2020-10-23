Sauk County hospitals near capacity amid COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As COVID-19 cases soar in Sauk County, health officials are warning Thursday that area hospitals are nearing capacity.

Sauk County Public Health Deputy Director Cathy Warwick found new data that shows at least one hospital in the county is near capacity. This issue poses concern about limited access to hospital beds, critical care equipment and support services or staffing.

Warwick also said the situation in Sauk County is a reflection of their larger region of multiple counties and 31 hospitals, indicating that one in three hospitals in their region were near capacity. In particular, ICU beds in the region were 81% full, with just 45 beds remaining as of Thursday across 31 hospitals.

Jeff Jelinek, Incident Commander of Sauk County Public Health’s COVID-19 Response, said Sauk County hospitals are prepared and doing all they can to handle this surge in cases. However, Jelinek added, “but we need to slow the spread of this disease to keep them from being overwhelmed.”

According to a news release, there have been 16 residents hospitalized since the start of October. This is up from 10 during the entire month of September. A seventh county resident has also died this week.

As Sauk County hospitals are nearing capacity, Rock County hospitals are asking the public’s help with flattening the curve in their area. Rock County hospitals reported their highest numbers of COVID-19 to date, according to a press release.

There are 33 Rock County residents being hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

