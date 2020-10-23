Advertisement

Sun Prairie PD arrest man in ongoing drug investigation after search

No one was injured as a result of the search.
Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department
Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police Department officers arrested a man Monday after finding multiple drugs in his residence.

SPPD, along with special event team members from Middleton Police Department and Fitchburg Police Department, performed a search warrant in reference to an ongoing narcotics investigation at 1500 Calico Lane in Sun Prairie.

The investigation was centered around the distribution of methamphetamine, SPPD noted. While doing the search, SPPD took in evidence of drugs such as methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription pills. Police also seized cocaine, digital scales and a “large amount” of drug paraphernalia.

SPPD arrested 44-year-old Brian D. Underwood and charged him with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, maintaining a trafficking place and felony bail jumping.

SPPD added that this is till an active investigation.

