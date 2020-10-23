Suspected car thief drives SUV into a ditch

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect accused of driving a stolen SUV into a Beltline ditch was taken into custody Friday morning after a brief search of the area.

According to the Madison Police Dept., the man, whose name was not released, crashed the 2020 Volkwagen Tiguan into the ditch off the East Beltline Hwy., near Stoughton Rd., around 9:30 a.m. before taking off on foot.

Officers set up a dragnet and were able to find the man within 15 minutes, the incident report said. They also allegedly found a gun on him.

The suspect was taken into custody to be booked into the Dane Co. jail

