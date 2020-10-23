UW Health to resume AstraZeneca vaccine trials

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - AstraZeneca has resumed vaccine trials in the United States Friday after being on hold since Sept. 6, which includes UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

UW Health said the decision was made after the FDA and an independent review board completed their analysis of an illness that was contracted by a trial participant in the United Kingdom. After health authorities around the world reviewed the board’s recommendation, they determined it was safe to continue trial.

The FDA also reviewed all the safety data and concluded the trial was safe to continue.

According to a news release, pauses like this in clinical trials are typical to determine if the vaccine or treatment was associated with an illness.

UW Health officials wanted the public, including current and future participants of the trial, to feel assured that they are taking care to ensure the vaccine is safe for people to use before it is approved. UW will begin to contact study participants to give them updated information and to set up appointments for continuing the trial.

Nearly 10,000 people had reached out to be a part of the study at UW Health when they announced the trials back in September, the hospital noted.

