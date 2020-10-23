Advertisement

UW study: High school sports have not spread the coronavirus

A variety of sports equipment
A variety of sports equipment(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s medical school has found that the state’s high school sports has not contributed to an increase in COVID-19 infections among athletes.

The study surveyed 207 schools representing 30,000 athletes that restarted sports in September.

They study found that the case rate among those athletes was lower than what’s been reported for children ages 14-17.

The study also found that no sport had a statistically higher incidence rate than that of teenagers during the same period of time and only one case was attributed to transmission during sports.

