Advertisement

Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Parts of Sauk, Columbia and Iowa Counties picked up 5 to 7 inches in the past 24 hours
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure passed through southern Wisconsin overnight and brought heavy rainfall to the region. Madison (Dane County Regional Airport) saw a rain total of 2.72 inches through 6:00 a.m.

Areas to the northwest of Madison saw considerably more rain as showers and thunderstorms were heavy and nearly continuous. The highest local total according to Doppler estimates was in the Lodi area in southern Columbia county where through 6:00 a.m. the rain total was estimated to be 7.6 inches.

Very heavy rain fell across portions of southern Wisconsin overnight. The heaviest rain was seen to the northwest of Madison.
Very heavy rain fell across portions of southern Wisconsin overnight. The heaviest rain was seen to the northwest of Madison.(wmtv - weather)

Some flooding issues are taking place over northern Grant, northern Iowa, southern Sauk and southern Columbia counties. In these locations standing water has led to a few road closures.

Rain will be coming to an end during the morning and dry weather is expected through the afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be likely again during the afternoon hours of Sunday. Temperatures will be considerably cooler today and through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Strong storms bring more rain tonight

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Brendan Johnson
Temperatures rise close to 60°F Thu. afternoon. A cold front brings storms tonight along with cooler temperatures.

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago

Forecast

Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Two rounds of rain and two big temperature swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of rain and two big temperatures swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rainfall totals through the end of the week will likely range from 1-2″ of rain.

Forecast

More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
More Rain is in the Forecast Tonight and Thursday

News

Active Weather Pattern - Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT

Forecast

First Alert: Multiple rounds of rain this week

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Widespread rainfall totals by the end of the week could range from 1-2″.

October snowfall

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
Snow-tober may be coming.

Forecast

An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:58 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
An Active Weather Pattern for Southern Wisconsin