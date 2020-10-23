Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure passed through southern Wisconsin overnight and brought heavy rainfall to the region. Madison (Dane County Regional Airport) saw a rain total of 2.72 inches through 6:00 a.m.

Areas to the northwest of Madison saw considerably more rain as showers and thunderstorms were heavy and nearly continuous. The highest local total according to Doppler estimates was in the Lodi area in southern Columbia county where through 6:00 a.m. the rain total was estimated to be 7.6 inches.

Very heavy rain fell across portions of southern Wisconsin overnight. The heaviest rain was seen to the northwest of Madison. (wmtv - weather)

Some flooding issues are taking place over northern Grant, northern Iowa, southern Sauk and southern Columbia counties. In these locations standing water has led to a few road closures.

Rain will be coming to an end during the morning and dry weather is expected through the afternoon, tonight and tomorrow. Rain will be likely again during the afternoon hours of Sunday. Temperatures will be considerably cooler today and through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

