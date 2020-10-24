Advertisement

Amber Alert: Kan. authorities look for 2 missing girls after 2 boys are killed

AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.
AMBER Alert issued for two missing children from Leavenworth, Kansas.(MSHP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are looking for two girls who were abducted from a Kansas home where two boys were found dead Saturday.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation identified the missing girls as 3-year-old Aven Jackson and 7-year-old Nora Jackson.

An Amber Alert said the suspect in the abduction is the girls' father, 40-year-old Donny Jackson.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post that Jackson is also a person of interest in the homicides.

AMBER ALERT- PLEASE SHARE: Today, Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2:30 pm, the Leavenworth County Sheriff's Office asked the KBI to...

Posted by Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Saturday, October 24, 2020

KBI believes the three could be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call around 1:15 p.m. and found the homicide scene.

The names of the slain boys weren’t immediately released. It wasn’t clear how the boys were related to Jackson or the girls.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Madison Clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 election and, Saturday, showed voters how it’s done.

National

Surging coronavirus colors White House race in closing days

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In the Nov. 3 election more than 54 million votes have already been cast, with an additional 100 million or so expected before a winner is declared.

National

Tropical depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A tropical depression formed Saturday afternoon south of Cuba amid forecasts that the system would become a named tropical storm later this weekend and possibly a hurricane within days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

National

Weekend arguments in SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Senate holds a rare weekend session to debate the SCOTUS nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote.

Latest News

National

Crews vacuum ‘murder hornets’ out of Washington nest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Heavily protected crews in Washington state worked Saturday to destroy the first nest of so-called murder hornets discovered in the United States.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; nearly 200 more hospitalizations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
New cases included, the state is just 5,460 cases shy of reaching a bleak milestone of 200k total cases.

Crime

MPD: Vehicle with children inside struck by gunfire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The vehicle was occupied by a group of five, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds.

National

Murkowski’s nod gives Barrett extra boost for Supreme Court

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The fast-track confirmation process is like none other in U.S. history so close to a presidential election.

Crime

Motorcyclist found in Walworth Co. ditch dies

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
WFD said the deputies found the rider in a west side ditch along 89, North of Church Road.

News

One person transported to hospital following Iowa Co. crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The crash occurred near County Road E in Rewey just after 2 a.m.