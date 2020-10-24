Advertisement

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Waukesha

The President plans to deliver remarks in Waukesha on Saturday.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden released a statement Saturday morning about President Donald Trump’s planned visit to Waukesha on Saturday.

The former Vice President said in a written statement that Wisconsin has “no signs of slowing down” as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

“Just this week, 47 Wisconsinites lost their lives in a single day, and the sad truth is that it didn’t have to be this bad,” Biden said. “President Trump knew the severity of this virus and failed to tell the American people the truth.”

The full statement from the Biden campaign can be read below below:

Wisconsin is rapidly approaching 200,000 COVID-19 cases with no signs of slowing down. Jill and I pray for those first responders and health care workers who are on the frontlines everyday, those who’ve contracted the virus, and the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. Just this week, 47 Wisconsinites lost their lives in a single day, and the sad truth is that it didn’t have to be this bad.

President Trump knew the severity of this virus and failed to tell the American people the truth. Time and again, he consistently downplayed the threat of the virus and has shown he is unwilling and unable to do the hard work to get it under control. It is what it is because of who he is.

On day one, I’ll take action to tackle this crisis and build the economy back better for Wisconsin families and small businesses. With in-person early voting underway, Wisconsinites have the opportunity to finally turn the page on President Trump’s failures and excuses. Together, we can defeat President Trump and restore the soul of our nation.

