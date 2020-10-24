Brush collection ends for City of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Brush collection has ended for the City of Madison until 2021.

The City announced on Thursday, Oct. 8 that Streets Division Crews completed the final round of guaranteed brush collection on Oct. 8 and residents should not place brush out for pickup again this year.

All Madison residents received their final collection opportunity sometime between Sept. 21 and Oct. 8. In all of 2020, Madison brush collection crews collected over 3,600 tons of brush from the curb.

The official start date for the 2021 brush cleanup will be announced when that date is known.

