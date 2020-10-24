Advertisement

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

The Madison Clerk's Office tests every tabulator before it is sent to a polling place for election day.
The Madison Clerk's Office tests every tabulator before it is sent to a polling place for election day.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 election and, Saturday, showed voters how it’s done.

It happens before every election-- the Clerk’s office tests each tabulator to make sure it’ll accurately count ballots on election day.

Nearly a hundred machines will be distributed across all polling places. According to Nikki Perez, a certified municipal clerk, the machines will double up in locations where the number of absentee ballots returned is the highest. They are O’Keeffe Middle School and Lapham Elementary School.

As of Friday, the Clerk’s Office reported 89,638 absentee ballots returned. All ballots will be counted by the same machines, whether the votes were cast by mail or in person.

“I expect them all to be counted on election night,” Perez said. “It might be a late night for some final results for some places with really high turnout for absentee ballots, but we do expect to have all the results on election night.”

She explained that nearly 6,000 election officials have been hired to work the polling places.

Absentee ballots will stay in a secured spot at the City-County Building until they are counted on election day, according to the Clerk’s Office.

