Enjoy Saturday because rain/snow mix returns Sunday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy Saturday! Make sure to enjoy today because you’re likely going to have to dodge raindrops or snowflakes on Sunday. A rain/snow mix could linger into Monday too. After Monday, the weather pattern will finally settle down. The rest of next week looks dry and chilly.

This morning is chilly. Temperatures have even dropped to or just below the freezing mark. Make sure to grab a heavy jacket and hot cup of coffee before you step out the door this morning. This morning is mostly cloudy, but no precipitation is expected.

Today is going to be the better half of the weekend. This afternoon is still going to be chilly, though. High temperatures will only be near or just above 40 degrees. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 56 degrees. At times there will be more sun than clouds and vice versa. The wind will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

The sun will set at 6 p.m. in Madison today. This will be the last sunset at or after 6 p.m. until March 12, 2021.

Tonight will be cloudy and chilly. Low temperatures will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Sunday will likely start out chilly, cloudy and dry. A rain/snow mix will start to develop Saturday afternoon and continue through Sunday evening A rain/snow mix will be likely Sunday evening through Sunday night. There is a chance the precipitation will become all snow for places northwest of Madison towards La Crosse. This is where 1-2″ of snow could accumulate the grass and elevated surfaces and cause slushy roadways. Widespread travel impacts are not impacted. The precipitation will likely be all rain for places southeast of Wisconsin towards Janesville and the rest of the southeastern corner of Wisconsin. High temperatures on Sunday will be near 40 degrees.

A rain/snow mix could linger into Monday morning. Monday is going to be a mostly cloudy and cold day. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

The rest of the workweek looks dry and mostly sunny. Despite a mostly sunny sky, Tuesday will be cold with highs temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. High temperatures the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will likely be below freezing.

