Fisher King Winery in Verona to close

The business owners say it’s no longer feasible to keep operating.
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Fisher King Winery will close at the end of the month. Owners Alywn “Fitz” and Kate Fitzgerald announced the news on their business Facebook page on Friday.

In the post, the owners say that Fisher King Winery is going out of business because of financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic and the arrival of the slow winter months.

“The impacts from being forced to close for 7 weeks this summer, ongoing restrictions from both the State and Dane County, and reduced retail sales in what is normally our busiest time of year has been catastrophic for us," the post reads. “This year’s pandemic has simply kicked it over the edge.”

The businesses say a decrease in retail sales between 50 to 70 percent in the popular summer months.

“We thought we had a fighting chance to turn the corner this year, but COVID has made that impossible,” the owners write in the Facebook post. “We, along with so many other businesses, have had to pay the terrible price of this pandemic.”

The winery moved from its original location in Mount Horeb to a new location in Verona in 2017.

The owners thanked the community for support over the years.

