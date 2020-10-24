Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz Week 5: Edgewood takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s Week 5 of Friday Football Blitz and this week Edgewood took on Wisconsin Lutheran.

Edgewood High School practices a mile down the road from Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, but will have to play all seven of their scheduled games this season on the road due to the Dane County public health guidelines.

The Crusaders stood two-and-two in their four road games this season. When asked about needing to play on the road while the Wisconsin Badgers get to stay at home, Edgewood head football coach Jesse Norris said he was just happy Edgewood could play.

“Here’s the hand we’re dealt,” Norris said. “We’re gonna play it the best way that we can. At this point in time I’m not going to complain about anything else because we’re playing.”

Edgewood clinched the win against Wisconsin Lutheran with a final score of 16-15.

