Man arrested after striking woman with vehicle in parking lot

MONROE CO., Wis. (WMTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly striking a woman with his vehicle in a parking lot Friday night.

Authorities say a report came in just after 11 p.m of a White Chevy Malibu driving in the Backwater Bar and Grill parking lot near Highway 12 and North Oakwood Street, where a woman was struck by the vehicle. A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper spotted the White Chevy Malibu and conducted a traffic stop.

The trooper made contact with the driver, 35-year-old Ricardo Muniz, and noted several signs of impairment. After conducting field sobriety tests, the trooper arrested Muniz for OWI second offense causing injury.

