Motorcyclist found in Walworth Co. ditch dies

WALWORTH CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies found a motorcycle and a rider in a ditch Friday night, according to the Whitewater Fire Department (WFD).

WFD said the deputies found the rider in a west side ditch along 89, North of Church Road. Crews attempted life saving measures, but unfortunately the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 11:15PM on Friday October 23rd, the WFD was dispatched to a report of a motorcyclist down. First... Posted by Whitewater Fire Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

