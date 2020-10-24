Advertisement

Motorcyclist found in Walworth Co. ditch dies

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALWORTH CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies found a motorcycle and a rider in a ditch Friday night, according to the Whitewater Fire Department (WFD).

WFD said the deputies found the rider in a west side ditch along 89, North of Church Road. Crews attempted life saving measures, but unfortunately the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

At approximately 11:15PM on Friday October 23rd, the WFD was dispatched to a report of a motorcyclist down. First...

Posted by Whitewater Fire Department on Saturday, October 24, 2020

The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One person transported to hospital following Iowa Co. crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The crash occurred near County Road E in Rewey just after 2 a.m.

Crime

Man arrested after striking woman with vehicle in parking lot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
Authorities say a report came in just after 11 p.m of a White Chevy Malibu driving in the Backwater Bar and Grill parking lot where a woman was struck with this vehicle.

Local

UWPD on first game day of the season: ‘A very quiet night for us’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
UWPD thanked fans for being safe and cheering on the Badgers from home.

News

Biden releases statement on Trump visit to Waukesha

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The former Vice President said in a written statement that Wisconsin has "no signs of slowing down" as the state rapidly approaches 200,000 COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Enjoy today because a rain/snow mix is likely Sunday

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Fisher King Winery in Verona to close

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gabriella Rusk
The business owners say it’s no longer feasible to keep operating.

News

Sun Prairie Police investigate multiple calls of shots fired

Updated: 13 hours ago
Police believe the suspect was firing a handgun while driving.

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 5: Edgewood takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s Week 5 of Friday Football Blitz and this week Edgewood took on Wisconsin Lutheran.

News

Friday Football Blitz Week 5

Updated: 14 hours ago

News

Vaccine trials resume

Updated: 15 hours ago