Motorcyclist found in Walworth Co. ditch dies
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WALWORTH CO., Wis. (WMTV) - Walworth County Sheriff’s deputies found a motorcycle and a rider in a ditch Friday night, according to the Whitewater Fire Department (WFD).
WFD said the deputies found the rider in a west side ditch along 89, North of Church Road. Crews attempted life saving measures, but unfortunately the rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation by the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.
