MPD: Vehicle with children inside struck by gunfire

Police say the victim’s vehicle was struck by four bullets.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are investigating after a victim reported their vehicle was shot at while driving Saturday morning.

An incident report indicates police were called for a report of shots fired on South Stoughton Road just south of Cottage Grove Road around 1:30 a.m. Shortly after, a victim called to report they were shot at while driving in the area.

Police say the victim’s vehicle was struck by four bullets. The vehicle was occupied by a group of five, including a 12-year-old and two 14-year-olds.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red SUV.

The victim’s vehicle has been processed by investigators for evidence. Additionally, police say shell casings were found on the scene.

Anyone who has information on this incident, is instructed to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or, on the web at P3Tips.com.

