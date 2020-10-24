Advertisement

New COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; nearly 200 more hospitalizations

The Department of Health Services recorded 4,062 confirmed cases Saturday.
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -New coronavirus cases remain near record levels in the state with the Department of Health Services recording 4,062 confirmed cases Saturday.

It’s the fourth time in the past five days that Wisconsin has topped 4k for a single day total. New cases included, the state is just 5,460 cases shy of reaching a bleak milestone of 200k total cases.

Combined with the previous six days, Saturday’s 4,062 new cases raises the seven-day rolling average to a record-breaking 4,050.

The DHS recorded 25 more deaths, pushing the total since the pandemic began to 1,770. Additionally, 199 people were admitted into Wisconsin hospitals in the past day.

On a county level, health officials reported nearly 68 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin are at “very high” COVID-19 activity levels. The remaining four counties, Douglas, Burnett, Polk and Pierce are all at “high” COVID-19 activity levels.

A total of 39,806 of confirmed cases in Wisconsin are still considered active, according to the DHS.

Of the 17,620 total tests administered in the past day 13,558, or 76.9 percent, returned negative. Of the people who have contracted the virus, a total of 152,928, or 78.6 percent, have recovered.

