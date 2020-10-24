Advertisement

New Middleton ordinance prohibits parking in front of mailboxes

Vandals are targeting mail in the Mad River Valley.
Vandals are targeting mail in the Mad River Valley.(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new ordinance approved Tuesday in Middleton prohibits drivers from parking in front of certain mailboxes.

The Middleton Common Council approved the ordinance amendment, saying residential mailboxes are located on the street in various parts of the city, but may not be near a driveway or are off a private alley that would not protect a delivery vehicle.

The Middleton Police Department explained that the ordinance amendment said these types of mailboxes prohibit parking within four feet of the driveway.

If there is no driveway, people parking on the street usually park in front of the mailbox, which causes a disruption for mail delivery services.

Under the new statute, no one is allowed to park within 4 feet of any mailbox authorized to receive mail from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The full 1. Section 15.04(15) of the City of Middleton Code of Ordinances reads:

“Parking in Front of Mailboxes. In various areas in the City, residential mailboxes are located on the street, but due to driveway access by private alleys or lack of driveways, are not placed near a driveway which would otherwise collaterally protect delivery vehicle access to such mailboxes by virtue of state statutes prohibiting parking within four feet of a driveway. In the absence of a driveway, persons parking on the street often park in front of such mailboxes causing interruption in mail delivery to such mailboxes. Pursuant to the authority granted under Wis. Stats. §349.13(1e)(a), no person shall park within (4) feet of any mailbox authorized for receipt of mail service by the US Postal Service located for roadside mail delivery between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.”

City of Middleton Code of Ordinances

