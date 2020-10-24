One person transported to hospital following Iowa Co. crash

REWEY, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was transported to a hospital following an Iowa County crash early Friday morning.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department said they received a report of the crash near County Road E in Rewey just after 2 a.m.

Iowa County Deputies, Livingston Fire Department and Montfort EMS responded to the scene.

Authorities say one person was transported to Upland Hills Hospital. No further details were released.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.