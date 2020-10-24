Advertisement

One person transported to hospital following Iowa Co. crash

(MGN)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
REWEY, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was transported to a hospital following an Iowa County crash early Friday morning.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Department said they received a report of the crash near County Road E in Rewey just after 2 a.m.

Iowa County Deputies, Livingston Fire Department and Montfort EMS responded to the scene.

Authorities say one person was transported to Upland Hills Hospital. No further details were released.

