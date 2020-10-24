Advertisement

Snow sneaks in to wrap up the weekend

A rain/snow mix overspreads Wisconsin on Sunday; Light accumulations are possible - especially NW of Madison.
A light rain/snow mix is possible on Sunday overnight into Monday. Some snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces - especially after sunset.
A light rain/snow mix is possible on Sunday overnight into Monday. Some snow may accumulate on grassy surfaces - especially after sunset.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s sunshine was something to enjoy! Although cold, the afternoon was the pick of the two for this weekend. A rain/snow mix overspreads Wisconsin tomorrow. Accumulations are more likely NW of Madison, but this event could be the first widespread snowfall where something might actually stick!

TONIGHT

Saturday clouds thinned out as high pressure slid across the northern Plains & Great Lakes. Another chilly night lies ahead as temperatures plummet into the upper 20′s. Winds turn out of the NE and allow more cloud cover to build in tomorrow morning. A few showers are even possible off of Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY - MONDAY MORNING | RAIN/SNOW MIX

An upper-level disturbance sets the stage for tomorrow’s rain/snow. Upstairs, a temperature difference intensifies over the Great Lakes. As more moisture works in throughout the day, snowflake shake out through Minnesota and central Wisconsin. Outside a few flakes in the morning, a more broad & light snowfall begins in the afternoon. Surface temperatures climb into the upper 30′s tomorrow afternoon. Snow will melt upon reaching the ground.

As evening sets in, those surface temperatures will fall to and below freezing. A light accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible in and around Madison. A dusting - perhaps an inch is more likely farther West. We’ll be monitoring for any isolated, brief bursts of snowfall which could edge up totals in spots.

Snowfall gradually shifts southeast into Monday morning. Roadway impacts are not expected.

REST OF THE WEEK

High temperatures remain in the upper 30′s on Monday. Clouds break up late Monday into Tuesday as high pressure slides across the Plains. The upper-level pattern remains relatively quiet through next week. Some models indicate a disturbance moving through the northern Great Lakes late Wednesday-Thursday. That could bring a slight chance for showers. We’ve opted to keep rain chances out of the forecast for now - given the model differences.

High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40′s by the end of the week. As of now, Halloween is looking dry with a high close to 50°F.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Enjoy today because a rain/snow mix is likely Sunday

Updated: 9 hours ago

Forecast

Enjoy Saturday because rain/snow mix returns Sunday

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By James Parish
It’s going to be a chilly weekend. Highs will only be near or just above 40 degrees.

Forecast

Chilly weekend wraps up with rain/snow

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Saturday brings a break from the rain, but also chillier temperatures. The weekend wraps up with a light rain/snow mix.

News

Brendan's Friday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT

Latest News

Forecast

Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:50 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Heavy Rain Across the Region Overnight

Forecast

ALERT DAY: Strong storms bring more rain tonight

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Johnson
Temperatures rise close to 60°F Thu. afternoon. A cold front brings storms tonight along with cooler temperatures.

News

Brendan's Thursday Forecast

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT

Forecast

Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 AM CDT
|
By Charlie Shortino
Very Wet Conditions Over the Next 24 Hours

News

Next Big Weather Maker - Two rounds of rain and two big temperature swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT

Forecast

FIRST ALERT: Two rounds of rain and two big temperatures swings

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By James Parish
Rainfall totals through the end of the week will likely range from 1-2″ of rain.