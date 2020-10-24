Snow sneaks in to wrap up the weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday’s sunshine was something to enjoy! Although cold, the afternoon was the pick of the two for this weekend. A rain/snow mix overspreads Wisconsin tomorrow. Accumulations are more likely NW of Madison, but this event could be the first widespread snowfall where something might actually stick!

TONIGHT

Saturday clouds thinned out as high pressure slid across the northern Plains & Great Lakes. Another chilly night lies ahead as temperatures plummet into the upper 20′s. Winds turn out of the NE and allow more cloud cover to build in tomorrow morning. A few showers are even possible off of Lake Michigan.

SUNDAY - MONDAY MORNING | RAIN/SNOW MIX

An upper-level disturbance sets the stage for tomorrow’s rain/snow. Upstairs, a temperature difference intensifies over the Great Lakes. As more moisture works in throughout the day, snowflake shake out through Minnesota and central Wisconsin. Outside a few flakes in the morning, a more broad & light snowfall begins in the afternoon. Surface temperatures climb into the upper 30′s tomorrow afternoon. Snow will melt upon reaching the ground.

As evening sets in, those surface temperatures will fall to and below freezing. A light accumulation on grassy surfaces is possible in and around Madison. A dusting - perhaps an inch is more likely farther West. We’ll be monitoring for any isolated, brief bursts of snowfall which could edge up totals in spots.

Snowfall gradually shifts southeast into Monday morning. Roadway impacts are not expected.

REST OF THE WEEK

High temperatures remain in the upper 30′s on Monday. Clouds break up late Monday into Tuesday as high pressure slides across the Plains. The upper-level pattern remains relatively quiet through next week. Some models indicate a disturbance moving through the northern Great Lakes late Wednesday-Thursday. That could bring a slight chance for showers. We’ve opted to keep rain chances out of the forecast for now - given the model differences.

High temperatures climb into the mid and upper 40′s by the end of the week. As of now, Halloween is looking dry with a high close to 50°F.

