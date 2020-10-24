Advertisement

Sun Prairie Police investigate multiple calls of shots fired

Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 12:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police are investigating after finding multiple shell casings at two locations in Sun Prairie Friday night.

The Sun Prairie Police Department received several reports of shots fired in the 400 block of Park Circle in the City of Sun Prairie Friday night.

As officers were en route to that location, police say they took multiple other calls of shots being fired on State Highway 19 (Windsor Street) near Westmount Drive.

Shell casings were found at both scenes.

Police say they believe the suspect was firing a handgun while driving. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

This incident closed State Highway 19 between Portage Road and Westmount Drive for approximately two hours.

As of right now, officers do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

