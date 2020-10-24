UWPD on first game day of the season: ‘A very quiet night for us’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison Police (UWPD) tweeted Saturday, thanking Badger fans for staying safe and cheering on the Badgers from home.

Wisconsin’s game against Illinois Friday night marked the kick off of the Big Ten season. UWPD said it was a “great night all around,” reporting no police contacts, no arrests and no citations.

Thanks to fans for being safe and cheering on the #Badgers from home! — UW-Madison Police (@UWMadisonPolice) October 24, 2020

In stark contrast with a typical UW Badger Football game, popular areas for fans remained quiet. Bars such as Jordan’s Big Ten Pub, Sconnie Bar and Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub opened doors, but only to people who made reservations ahead of time.

