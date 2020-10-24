Advertisement

Waukesha billboard calls out President Trump’s rallies on COVID-19 practices

The campaigns for former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are hard at work in the final days before the election.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Rural leaders are calling out President Trump on a new digital billboard unveiled Friday in Waukesha, just a day before the president’s visit to the city.

The Rural America 2020 billboard is located at the Highway 16 exit in Waukesha and reads “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” with an arrow pointing to the right.

Rural America 2020, a national nonprofit of rural leaders with many from Wisconsin, said that previous billboards such as this one have gone viral and featured on various new networks.

Steering committee member John Hendricks, who is from Sparta, said the group has seen pictures of participants at rallies not wearing masks or social distancing.

“This seems like a joke but it is deadly serious,” Hendricks said. “Nobody wants to see a superspreader event in Wisconsin, particularly when we are experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the country.”

President Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:00 p.m. in Waukesha at Stein Aircraft Services on 2651 Aviation Drive. He will also be visiting West Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

