Waukesha billboard calls out President Trump’s rallies on COVID-19 practices

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WMTV) - Rural leaders are calling out President Trump on a new digital billboard unveiled Friday in Waukesha, just a day before the president’s visit to the city.

The Rural America 2020 billboard is located at the Highway 16 exit in Waukesha and reads “Trump COVID Superspreader Event” with an arrow pointing to the right.

Rural America 2020, a national nonprofit of rural leaders with many from Wisconsin, said that previous billboards such as this one have gone viral and featured on various new networks.

Steering committee member John Hendricks, who is from Sparta, said the group has seen pictures of participants at rallies not wearing masks or social distancing.

“This seems like a joke but it is deadly serious,” Hendricks said. “Nobody wants to see a superspreader event in Wisconsin, particularly when we are experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the country.”

President Trump will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally at 7:00 p.m. in Waukesha at Stein Aircraft Services on 2651 Aviation Drive. He will also be visiting West Salem on Tuesday afternoon.

#Wisconsin has one of the worst COVID outbreaks in the country right now. So, of course @realDonaldTrump is doing a rally tomorrow not far from a field hospital that's been set up in #Milwaukee. As always, we're up with billboards outside the event to warn WI families. pic.twitter.com/W0nNsD2CMz — Rural America 2020 (@RuralUSA2020) October 23, 2020

