Advertisement

15-year-old taken into custody after stabbing near Breese Stevens Field

The victim was treated for multiple stab wounds.
.
.(WMTV)
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument late Saturday night ended with Madison Police taking a 15-year-old into custody after authorities say the teen stabbed an adult victim multiple times.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Madison police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of E Mifflin Street near Breese Stevens Field. Shortly after the call, an individual arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. They were treated for their injuries before being released.

Police say the stabbing occurred as a result of an argument between adults, when the teenager grabbed a knife and stabbed an adult man three times in the back.

Officers tracked down the teen, who armed themselves with sticks. Officers and family deescalated the situation, and police soon thereafter took the teenager into custody.

The teen was charged with a weapons offense after being taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert - Light snow possible Sunday - Sunday night

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

MPD: Man arrested for OWI after beating delivery driver

Updated: 3 hours ago
The man was arrested on Madison’s south side

Sports

Mertz makes history in his first start for the Badgers

Updated: 9 hours ago
Even as the most highly recruited quarterback in Wisconsin football history, Graham Mertz exceeded all expectations in his first career start for the Badgers. The former 4-star recruit out of Blue Valley North in the Kansas City, Missouri area completed 20-of-21 passes for 248 yards and five touchdowns while completing his first 17 passes of the game.

News

Madison healthcare workers host voting rally outside City County Building

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Caroline Peterson
Outside the City County Building, workers held signs and put posters on their cars that read ‘my vote is essential.’

Latest News

News

Madison artist revives old barnwood to create “Flags Over Wisconsin”

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

Healthcare workers host voting rally outside City County Building

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: 10 hours ago

Sports

Forward Madison closes out 2020 season with a rally for 2-1 win

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By George Balekji
Just to get their second season going, Forward Madison had to fight for every opportunity to practice and play and fitting for the Flamingos, that’s how their last match of 2020 ended. Forward Madison rallied late for a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II at their home away from home, Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

Local

City of Madison tests all tabulators before they hit polling places on election day

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
The Madison Clerk’s office is preparing for the Nov. 3 election and, Saturday, showed voters how it’s done.

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases remain above 4,000; nearly 200 more hospitalizations

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
New cases included, the state is just 5,460 cases shy of reaching a bleak milestone of 200k total cases.