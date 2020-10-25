15-year-old taken into custody after stabbing near Breese Stevens Field

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An argument late Saturday night ended with Madison Police taking a 15-year-old into custody after authorities say the teen stabbed an adult victim multiple times.

Around 11:00 p.m. Saturday night, Madison police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1000 block of E Mifflin Street near Breese Stevens Field. Shortly after the call, an individual arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. They were treated for their injuries before being released.

Police say the stabbing occurred as a result of an argument between adults, when the teenager grabbed a knife and stabbed an adult man three times in the back.

Officers tracked down the teen, who armed themselves with sticks. Officers and family deescalated the situation, and police soon thereafter took the teenager into custody.

The teen was charged with a weapons offense after being taken to the hospital for medical clearance.

