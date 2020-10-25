Beef Council: Slow cooker appetizer for at-home football tailgates

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Football is back on the field. For fans watching at home, slow-cooker recipes are easy appetizers for an at-home tailgate.

Angie Horkan with Wisconsin Beef Council shared three recipes to make on NBC15′s Weekend Morning Show.

To view more beef recipes, click HERE.

Four-Way Slow Cooker Shredded Beef

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Shoulder Roast (2 to 2-1/2 pounds)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil (optional)

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons minced garlic

Salt and pepper

Wisconsin Beef Council (WMTV)

Mexican Shredded Beef: Combine tomato or tomatillo salsa and beef mixture, as desired. Place in large microwave-safe bowl. Cover, vent and microwave until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve in warmed flour or corn tortillas topped with pico de gallo, sliced avocados, shredded cheese, chopped cilantro and/or chopped white or green onions, as desired.

BBQ Shredded Beef: Combine prepared barbecue sauce and beef mixture. Place in large microwave-safe bowl. Cover, vent and microwave until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve on whole wheat rolls topped with creamy horseradish sauce, coleslaw, Cheddar cheese slices, chopped green bell pepper and/or canned French fried onions, as desired.

Asian Shredded Beef: Combine prepared hoisin or teriyaki sauce and beef mixture. Place in large microwave-safe bowl. Cover, vent and microwave until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve in lettuce or cabbage cups topped with shredded carrots, sliced cucumbers, chopped fresh cilantro or mint, sriracha or crushed red pepper flakes and/or chopped peanuts, as desired.

Indian Shredded Beef: Combine prepared Indian cooking sauce, such as Tikka Masala or Vindaloo. Place in large microwave-safe bowl. Cover, vent and microwave until heated through, stirring occasionally. Serve in naan or pita bread topped with toasted chopped pistachios or coconut, raisins, Greek yogurt or mango chutney, chopped fresh mint or cilantro and/or sliced cucumbers or green onion, as desired.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.