Advertisement

Campaign sign for Jewish candidate in Arizona vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti

By KPHO/KTVK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) – A campaign sign for a Jewish candidate running for the Arizona Senate was vandalized with a swastika.

Seth Blattman, a Democrat running for District 23, said seeing the symbol – which was drawn on his forehead on the sign – was painful.

“It was extremely sad,” he said.

For the Jewish candidate, the attack from a complete stranger is very personal.

“Someone that I’ve never met, never seen, hates me for a reason I can’t control, because of who I was born to be,” he said.

Blattman said he lost family members in the Holocaust. For him, seeing the symbol of violence on his face brings up painful emotions.

“I had a great aunt that I remember as a kid asking what the number on her arm meant,” he said.

Blattman works at his family’s furniture manufacturing company. The Scottsdale native said he wanted to get into politics to help bring people together, the very opposite of this hateful attack.

“I have family that I talk to every day, but today I haven’t spoken to them because I don’t want them to be afraid,” Blattman said Saturday.

As of Saturday, Blattman had not filed a police report, but he said he’s considering it; vandalizing a political sign is a crime in Arizona.

“I think this election season is a bit special, in terms of the level of vitriol that we’re seeing,” Blattman said.

But Blattman said he’s hopeful this is an isolated incident, one that Scottsdale doesn’t stand for.

“The overwhelming majority of the people in this community, in my community, are good people. They don’t have this hate in their heart.”

Copyright 2020 KPHO/KTVK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Badgers climb to No. 9 in latest AP Poll

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By George Balekji
Wisconsin football continues to climb the AP Poll, this time cracking the top-10. The Badgers are now ranked No. 9 in the nation after their 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium.

National Politics

Senate votes to advance Barrett; confirmation expected Monday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Republicans voted overwhelmingly Sunday to advance Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett toward final confirmation despite Democratic objections, just over a week before the presidential election.

News

MPD: Suspect flees police, attempts robbery of multiple victims before arrest

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
A suspect faces several charges after attempting to steal from multiple drivers in their cars and resisting arrest Saturday evening, police say.

National Politics

Trump aide says ‘we’re not going to control the pandemic’

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus has reached into the heart of the White House once more, less than a week before Election Day, as it scorches the nation and the president’s top aide says “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Latest News

National

Pope names 13 new cardinals, including first Black US prelate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
In a surprise announcement from his studio window to faithful standing below in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis said the churchmen would be elevated to a cardinal’s rank in a ceremony on Nov. 28.

News

MPD: Suspect arrested after pulling fun on residents, running from police

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police are investigating a man who allegedly displayed a gun shortly after midnight Sunday when he was denied entry from a residence.

National

Tropical Storm Zeta a hurricane threat to Mexico, US Gulf Coast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Zeta is the earliest named 27th Atlantic storm recorded.

News

Foreign students show less zeal for US since Trump took over

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
America has been considered the premier destination for international students, with the promise of an education at top-notch universities leading to job opportunities.

National

AP source: NFL fines Titans $350,000 for COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NFL has fined the Tennessee Titans $350,000 for violating protocols leading to the league’s first COVID-19 outbreak during the season, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press.

News

Trump insists pandemic is winding down during Waukesha rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Despite the Wisconsin DHS reporting “very high” COVID-19 spread in 95 percent of the state’s counties and Wisconsin ranking among the worst in the country for COVID-19, President Trump insisted during his rally in Waukesha Saturday that the pandemic is winding down.