First Alert - Light snow possible Sunday - Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Who’s ready for a little October snow? A wintry mix of rain and snow is likely this afternoon and evening. Any precipitation that lingers into Sunday night will likely turn into light snow. This is NOT going to be a BIG snow storm for southern Wisconsin. Only minor snowfall accumulations are expected, mainly on elevated surfaces and on grass. Even though a few slick spots can’t be ruled out, no major travel impacts are expected. Any chance of light snow will come to an end Monday morning.

Snowfall Potential: Sunday - Monday Morning (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday morning is mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. There is chance for snow flurries this morning, but most of the area won’t see any precipitation this morning.

The chance for rain and/or snow will start to increase from west to east across the area this afternoon. Any precipitation that lingers this evening or overnight will likely turn into all snow. Most of the southern Wisconsin will not even see an inch of snow accumulate. Places northwest of Madison towards La Crosse have the best chance of seeing 1-2″ of snow Sunday through Sunday night. Not one county in southern Wisconsin will be under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, so any travel impacts will likely be minor. Other than the chance of snow, Sunday is going to be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s. Most places will not hit 40 degrees today.

Sunday's Planner (WMTV NBC15)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold. Most places will drop below freezing tonight. Light snow showers will be possible.

A little light snow will linger into Monday morning. Any chance for snow will becoming to an end shortly after 8 a.m. Monday afternoon will be mostly cloudy and chilly. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will be our last chilly day before temperatures start to rebound. Despite a mostly sunny sky, highs on Tuesday will only be in the mid to upper 30s.

The rest of the week will be warmer, but not warm. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50 degrees and in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday and Friday. After Monday, the next best chance for a wintry mix will be on Thursday. Right now, Thursday’s precipitation chances look low at best.

Temperature Trend - Chilly Weather (WMTV NBC15)

Halloween is less than a week away. Right now, Halloween looks mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

