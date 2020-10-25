Advertisement

Forward Madison closes out 2020 season with a rally for 2-1 win

Flamingos score two goals in final nine minutes to rally for 2-1 win; finish season 5-5-6
(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just to get their second season going, Forward Madison had to fight for every opportunity to practice and play and fitting for the Flamingos, that’s how their last match of 2020 ended.

Forward Madison rallied late for a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II at their home away from home, Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

After New England took a one goal lead in the 30th minute of the match, FMFC did not see an equalizer until the 81st minute, when Noah Fuson notched his first professional goal of his career.

Two minutes later, Jiro Barriga Toyama played hero scoring the go-ahead goal for the Flamingos.

In the 16-game 2020 season, although the Flamingos had eight home matches on their schedule those were still played 75 miles West of Breese Stevens Field, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, WI due to local health guidelines. When they were competing on the pitch, the Flamingos practiced over 50 miles north in Wisconsin Dells as Dane County did not allow close-contact practices.

The Flamingos finish their second season with a 5-5-6 record and miss the USL League One postseason after reaching it in their inaugural season. This year, the league is only holding a two team final for the playoffs compared to a four team field in 2019, due to COVID-19 and a shortened regular season.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Football

Friday Football Blitz Week 5: Edgewood takes on Wisconsin Lutheran

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
It’s Week 5 of Friday Football Blitz and this week Edgewood took on Wisconsin Lutheran.

Football

UW Badgers defeat Illinois Fighting Illini

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
UW Madison’s game against Illinois Friday night marks the kick off of the Big Ten season.

Football

Badger Game Day Guide: What football fans need to know ahead of kickoff

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Badger Football will take the field Friday night against Illinois, but this season has been full of changes so far.

Badgers

Madison mayor joins letter urging Big Ten to take more COVID-19 precautions for football games

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:57 PM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
On Tuesday, Rhodes-Conway joined all the other mayors of all but one of the cities where Big Ten universities to sign an open letter to the conference

Latest News

Football

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:06 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns.

Football

Big 8 Conference cancels winter sports conference competitions

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:21 PM CDT
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Big 8 Conference canceled winter sports conference competitions

Nba

REPORT: Bucks won’t seek to trade Giannis

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible to sign a supermax contract extension this summer.

Badgers

Badgers release start time for Week 2 game at Nebraska

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT
|
By Nick Viviani
It's a Halloween showdown for Wisconsin against the Cornhuskers.

Sports

Brady outplays Rodgers, Buccaneers rout Packers 38-10

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT
|
By FRED GOODALL
It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots.

Sports

Edgewood’s Baluck Deang repeats as girl’s tennis state champion

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT
Edgewood’s Baluck Deang once again made history as the Crusader’s first WIAA girl’s singles repeat state champion. Deang took down Xavier’s Erika Curtin in two sets by a score of 6-3, 7-5 a year after becoming Edgewood’s first girl’s singles state champion in tennis.