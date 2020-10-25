Forward Madison closes out 2020 season with a rally for 2-1 win

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just to get their second season going, Forward Madison had to fight for every opportunity to practice and play and fitting for the Flamingos, that’s how their last match of 2020 ended.

Forward Madison rallied late for a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II at their home away from home, Hart Park in Wauwatosa.

After New England took a one goal lead in the 30th minute of the match, FMFC did not see an equalizer until the 81st minute, when Noah Fuson notched his first professional goal of his career.

You'll never forget your first! 🙌@NoahFuson ties the game late with his first professional goal! pic.twitter.com/HW0pEDBdsW — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) October 25, 2020

Two minutes later, Jiro Barriga Toyama played hero scoring the go-ahead goal for the Flamingos.

JIRO THE HERO!!! 🦸‍♂️🚀



We've taken the lead in the final minutes thanks to an absolute wonder strike from Jiro Barriga Toyama! 🦩 pic.twitter.com/UIewaxDv42 — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) October 25, 2020

In the 16-game 2020 season, although the Flamingos had eight home matches on their schedule those were still played 75 miles West of Breese Stevens Field, at Hart Park in Wauwatosa, WI due to local health guidelines. When they were competing on the pitch, the Flamingos practiced over 50 miles north in Wisconsin Dells as Dane County did not allow close-contact practices.

The Flamingos finish their second season with a 5-5-6 record and miss the USL League One postseason after reaching it in their inaugural season. This year, the league is only holding a two team final for the playoffs compared to a four team field in 2019, due to COVID-19 and a shortened regular season.

Goosebumps.



To our Forward family, we love you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9MKpgli2UZ — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.