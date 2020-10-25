Light flurries tonight; Snow sticks farther NW of Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sunday snow wraps up a rather chilly weekend! Flurries overspread much of Wisconsin throughout the afternoon. Accumulations have been confined to areas northwest of Madison given cooler temperatures. Snow lets up early Monday morning.

TONIGHT | Light Snow Flurries

Snow flurries have spread into Wisconsin and will drift across the Great Lakes through tonight. A few bursts of snow were noted on radar and could lead to some higher accumulations - mainly NW of Madison. Temperatures farther north of the metro have been closer to freezing. While no major impacts are anticipated, a few slick spots are possible NW - especially into tonight when temperatures fall into the upper 20′s. The light snow lets up early Monday morning as the system pushes southeast.

Light snow flurries continue through tonight. Accumulations are more likely NW of Madison. (WMTV NBC15)

MONDAY - TUESDAY

A calmer weather pattern sets up for much of this week. Clouds may break a bit on Monday before high pressure slides in Tuesday. High temperatures will remain in the upper 30′s.

MID-LATE WEEK

Winds turn out of the SW on Wednesday - allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 40′s. A passing weather system adds some cloud cover overnight into Thursday. A quick drop in highs temperatures persists through Friday. At this point, rain is not expected. We’ll be watching the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Zeta late week. Models keep moisture from the storm south across the Ohio River Valley. Some cloud cover could reach Wisconsin late Thursday into Friday.

An upper-level low along with Zeta's remnants move into the central U.S. on Thursday. Models keep rain south for now, but we could see some more cloud cover! (WMTV NBC15)

NEXT WEEKEND | Halloween

As of now, another ridge of high pressure sets up for next weekend. This allows temperatures to climb into the lower 50′s under a mostly sunny sky!

A calmer period of weather sets up next week. (WMTV NBC15)

